Complaint filed against woman who confronted Maharashtra minister over BJP rally traffic jam

A complaint has been filed against a woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and raised objections over traffic congestion caused by a BJP rally in Worli earlier this week, police said on Friday, according to PTI.
The complaint was lodged at the Worli police station on Wednesday by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, officials said.
The incident took place on Tuesday during a BJP rally held in the upscale Worli area to target opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill related to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
During the rally, an agitated woman allegedly confronted minister Mahajan, who was speaking to reporters, and objected to road closures and traffic disruption. She reportedly asked why the event could not be held at an open ground nearby.
In her complaint, Sadavarte alleged that the woman created a disturbance, used abusive language, obstructed the rally and caused public inconvenience. She has sought action under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to obstructing public servants on duty, assault, criminal force and public mischief, officials said.
Speaking to reporters, Sadavarte said such behaviour amounted to “insult to public representatives and constitutional mechanisms,” adding that police action was necessary.
Minister Girish Mahajan, however, said the woman’s anger was “partly justified” but her language was inappropriate, and ruled out any legal action against her.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, also from the BJP, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the rally.
Police have also registered a case against the rally organisers for alleged violation of norms.
(With PTI inputs)