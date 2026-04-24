Complaint filed against woman who confronted Maharashtra minister over BJP rally traffic jam

A complaint has been filed against a woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and raised objections over traffic congestion caused by a BJP rally in Worli earlier this week, police said on Friday, according to PTI.

The complaint was lodged at the Worli police station on Wednesday by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a BJP rally held in the upscale Worli area to target opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill related to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

During the rally, an agitated woman allegedly confronted minister Mahajan, who was speaking to reporters, and objected to road closures and traffic disruption. She reportedly asked why the event could not be held at an open ground nearby.