Tussle erupts over Marathi mandate for auto, taxi drivers in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: A major tussle broke out on Friday between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers over the Maharashtra government’s decision to make speaking Marathi mandatory for auto and taxi drivers.

The Maharashtra government’s decision to mandate Marathi for auto and taxi drivers has taken an ugly turn, with a confrontation erupting between Shiv Sena’s North Indian leader Sanjay Nirupam and MNS workers.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has written a letter to Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, urging him to roll back the decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto and taxi drivers from May 1, 2026, failing which they would lose their driving licences.

Nirupam said they are not against learning Marathi, but it should not be made mandatory. He said no one can learn any language if it is enforced; the language should be learnt voluntarily, not forcefully.

As part of an outreach programme, Sanjay Nirupam met auto and taxi drivers to extend his support. During the meeting, MNS workers gathered and hurled slogans against his anti-Marathi stand. They also threw empty water bottles, following which the police intervened and escorted Mr Nirupam to safety.