MVA partners push Uddhav Thackeray for lone opposition MLC seat

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is in a dilemma over contesting the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the joint nominee of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but Congress and NCP (SP) are firm on his candidature.

Highly placed sources in all three MVA parties said Congress and NCP (SP) want Uddhav Thackeray to be the alliance’s joint nominee for the MLC election.

The Election Commission of India has announced elections for 10 MLC seats. As per the current strength of parties in the state Assembly, the BJP can elect six MLCs, while its ally Shiv Sena can elect two seats and NCP can secure one seat.

The opposition can elect only one MLC, and that lone seat is expected to go to Uddhav Thackeray. A candidate needs a minimum of 29 MLA votes to be elected in this biennial election.

“It is true that Uddhav Thackeray is reluctant to go again to the state council because he has to attend the state council three sessions, and besides, health is one of the major reasons. If the state council session is in Nagpur, then he has to travel to Nagpur to attend the session. Uddhav Thackeray had different names, but that name will not be accepted by his allies. The consensus has been made on Uddhav Thackeray’s name only; therefore, his name will be only accepted and finalized even though there is a little delay,” said a highly placed sources requested anonymity.

In NCP, state president Sunil Tatkare is pushing for his son Aniket Tatkare for the MLC seat, while minister Chhagan Bhujbal is backing his nephew Sameer Bhujbal. A former BJP Rajya Sabha MP is also trying to secure the seat for his son with the support of an influential NCP leader.

NCP MLC Amol Mitkar is also pushing for Ajit Pawar’s younger son, Jay Pawar, for the lone MLC seat. However, the final decision will be taken by the parliamentary committee of the NCP.