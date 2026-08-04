NCP slams Congress over 'gungi gudiya' barb at Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar

The Maharashtra Congress came under fire on Tuesday after it referred to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll), triggering a sharp response from the NCP, which asked whether the Opposition party now endorsed the infamous jibe once used against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Congress should be ashamed of its remarks against Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM, and said it was an insult to women in the state.

The issue flared after the Congress posted a video on social media in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reportedly shielded Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question about the law and order situation in Beed district, labelling her a "gungi gudiya".

Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed district, where Munde's close aide Walmik Karad is the prime accused in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

"Sunetra Pawar, how many more days will she remain a 'gungi gudiya'?" the Congress stated in the post.

Hitting back, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil asked if the Opposition party was indirectly admitting that criticism of late Indira Gandhi was justified.

"While democracy allows differences of opinion and even sharp criticism of policies, language that demeans women does not befit any political party," Patil said.