Amid backlash, Maharashtra Congress likens Sunetra Pawar to Indira Gandhi over 'Gungi Gudiya' row

MUMBAI: After senior Congress leaders distanced themselves from and reprimanded the Maharashtra Congress over its "Gungi Gudiya" remark against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said Indira Gandhi had also been called "Gungi Gudiya", but transformed her image into that of "Durga" through her work and contributions, adding that Sunetra Pawar could do the same.

The Maharashtra Congress' social media handle on X posted a clip from Sunetra Pawar's press conference showing NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde preventing her from taking questions from reporters on the law and order situation in Beed district. The post carried the caption: "How long will Sunetra Pawar remain Gungi Gudiya (silent doll)?"

The "Gungi Gudiya" jibe at Sunetra Pawar drew criticism from the NCP as well as senior Congress leaders, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Chavan publicly differed from the Maharashtra Congress, saying the party should have avoided the "Gungi Gudiya" remark out of respect for women. He said Sunetra Pawar holds a constitutional position as Deputy Chief Minister and that women in public life should be respected and encouraged to participate in politics.