18% of Maharashtra voters face exclusion from electoral roll over unsubmitted SIR forms

MUMBAI: Over 1.80 crore voters, or 18% of Maharashtra’s electorate, could be excluded from the voter roll if they fail to submit their enumeration forms to the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by August 17.

The Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer's office published the draft voter data, which showed that of a total of 9,78,54,000 voters, enumeration forms were distributed to 9,68,98,000. Of these, 7,60,98,000 (77.77%) voters submitted their signed enumeration forms.

As many as 1,80,36,000 voters, or 18.44% of the total, have yet to submit their enumeration forms. The group includes migrants, double-registered voters and deceased persons.

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chokkalingam said most of those who had not submitted the forms were from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar. He said these voters need to submit their enumeration forms to their respective area BLOs by August 10, 2026.

He said that, as per the Election Commission of India, the process of filling in the enumeration forms was carried out door-to-door across the state under the Special In-depth Verification (SIR) process.

“The process will be completed by August 17, 2026, and the draft voter list will be published on August 24, 2026. Then, a one-month opportunity will be given for inclusion of new names, deletion of names, and corrections in the voters' records,” Chokkalingam said.