Food safety drive: Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 14 Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart outlets

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 14 food business establishments linked to online delivery platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart after a statewide inspection drive found food safety and hygiene violations, officials said on Friday.

The FDA inspected 86 establishments selling and delivering food through online platforms across Maharashtra on August 13. It issued 60 improvement notices and directed one establishment to immediately halt business operations.

Of the 14 suspended licences, five were linked to Blinkit establishments, five to Zepto, two to Instamart, one to Bhagwati Stores and one to Swinsta Ent Pvt Ltd, the FDA said.

The inspections covered storage, temperature control, cleanliness, pest control, personal hygiene of food handlers, compliance with FIFO/FEFO (First In, First Out/First Expired, First Out) practices, food safety records and display of licences. The FDA said licences were suspended where serious non-compliance was found.

In Pune, the FDA suspended the licence of a Zepto outlet in the Lohegaon area after inspectors found multiple lapses, including food products kept beyond their declared "Use By" dates.

Inspectors also found that FIFO/FEFO practices were not being followed, along with unhygienic storage conditions, inadequate pest control and serious deficiencies in personal hygiene. The regulator said the quick commerce firm's response during the hearing was unsatisfactory.

The FDA also suspended the licence of Swinsta Ent Pvt Ltd at Warje Jakat Naka in Pune after inspectors found cockroach infestation, inadequate maintenance of the cold chain for frozen products, temperature-control problems and serious shortcomings in hygiene and pest-control practices.