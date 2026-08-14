Food safety drive: Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 14 Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart outlets

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 14 food business establishments linked to online delivery platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart after a statewide inspection drive found food safety and hygiene violations, officials said on Friday.
The FDA inspected 86 establishments selling and delivering food through online platforms across Maharashtra on August 13. It issued 60 improvement notices and directed one establishment to immediately halt business operations.
Of the 14 suspended licences, five were linked to Blinkit establishments, five to Zepto, two to Instamart, one to Bhagwati Stores and one to Swinsta Ent Pvt Ltd, the FDA said.
The inspections covered storage, temperature control, cleanliness, pest control, personal hygiene of food handlers, compliance with FIFO/FEFO (First In, First Out/First Expired, First Out) practices, food safety records and display of licences. The FDA said licences were suspended where serious non-compliance was found.
In Pune, the FDA suspended the licence of a Zepto outlet in the Lohegaon area after inspectors found multiple lapses, including food products kept beyond their declared "Use By" dates.
Inspectors also found that FIFO/FEFO practices were not being followed, along with unhygienic storage conditions, inadequate pest control and serious deficiencies in personal hygiene. The regulator said the quick commerce firm's response during the hearing was unsatisfactory.
The FDA also suspended the licence of Swinsta Ent Pvt Ltd at Warje Jakat Naka in Pune after inspectors found cockroach infestation, inadequate maintenance of the cold chain for frozen products, temperature-control problems and serious shortcomings in hygiene and pest-control practices.
At a Blinkit facility in Malad (West), Mumbai, inspectors found the chiller room temperature at 6 degrees Celsius, above the required level.
Around 40 food handlers had not undergone medical examinations and records were unavailable, while several handlers were not using headgear, aprons and gloves.
The inspection also found disorganised storage, damaged or rusted racks, inadequate segregation of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, cooked and dairy products, and shortcomings in training and food safety supervision, the FDA said.
At a Blinkit facility in Ghatkopar, inspectors found inadequate drainage and waste-disposal arrangements, temperature-control problems for frozen products, unprotected lighting fixtures in an unpacked-food storage area and poor housekeeping. The establishment was recorded as non-compliant after scoring 34 out of 74, or 46%.
The FDA also inspected Zepto facilities in Mumbai.
At its Mulund establishment, inspectors found inadequate waste-disposal facilities, shortcomings in temperature control, problems with lighting and separate storage facilities, unsatisfactory cleanliness and failure to prominently display the FSSAI licence. The establishment scored 81 out of 180, or 45%, and was recorded as non-compliant.
A reinspection of Zepto's Gola Unit in Goregaon found deficiencies in temperature control, lighting, food storage, personal hygiene facilities and cleanliness. The unit scored 98 out of 142, or 70%, but was still recorded as non-compliant, the FDA said.
At an Instamart facility in Andheri, Mumbai, inspectors found some food packets stored directly on the floor, inadequate storage space, congestion of food products and packaging material, temperature-control deficiencies and shortcomings in lighting, cleanliness and personal hygiene. The establishment scored 76 out of 140, or 55%, and was recorded as non-compliant.
The drive also covered delivery operations.
At a Blinkit store in Karad, Satara district, officials checked 125 two-wheeler delivery riders and found that they did not have identity cards or medical fitness records. The principal food business's FSSAI licence was also not displayed on delivery carts, bags or boxes.
The FDA directed the firm to stop business activity involving two-wheeler deliveries until the deficiencies were rectified.
The FDA also took action against milk and dairy products during the statewide drive, seizing 698 kg of stock valued at Rs 34,302.
The department registered 10 FIRs over the sale, distribution and transportation of banned food items such as pan masala and gutkha. Nine people were arrested and stock worth Rs 46,76,631 was seized, according to the FDA.
Around 1,270 kg of other food items, including milk and dairy products, bakery items and edible oil, valued at approximately Rs 1,29,762, were also seized.
The FDA inspected 109 hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other establishments as part of the drive. It issued improvement notices to 49 establishments and suspended four food business licences.
The total value of seized goods, including other food items and banned products, stood at Rs 46,89,603, the FDA said. A total of 15 raids were conducted during the special inspection drive.
The FDA said the action against establishments operated by quick commerce firms was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.
The regulator asked food business operators selling and delivering food through online platforms to strictly follow prescribed standards for food safety, hygiene and storage.
Separately, on Tuesday, the FDA suspended the food-business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd after inspections found multiple food safety and hygiene violations.
The affected outlets are in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar in Mumbai, and Malakapour in Karad, Satara.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)