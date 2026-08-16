Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal Elaichi ad; asked to explain in 15 days

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued show-cause notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their endorsement of Vimal Elaichi, saying it prima facie amounts to "indirect or surrogate" promotion of prohibited pan masala and tobacco-related products.

The action follows the FDA's examination of the Vimal Elaichi advertisement, which was being disseminated through television, digital and social media platforms and other promotional channels. The actors had featured in a 2024 campaign for Vimal Elaichi, a cardamom product associated with the Vimal brand.

The FDA's Greater Mumbai division said the use of the expression "VIMAL Elaichi" in the advertisement appeared to create an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could mislead consumers while indirectly promoting the prohibited product.

The notice, issued on August 11, described the three actors as brand endorsers and gave them 15 days from the date of receipt to submit their written explanations. It termed the communication a "final warning" and said the advertisement appeared prima facie to be misleading and contrary to provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and regulations framed under it.