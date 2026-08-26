MPSC Drug Inspector exam: Opposition claims question paper sold for Rs 40 lakh; govt assures probe

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that the question paper for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector Group-B recruitment exam held in March was sold to candidates for Rs 40 lakh each and called for an inquiry.
A BJP leader said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty.
The MPSC has cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department following a preliminary inquiry into alleged malpractice in the screening examination held earlier this year.
A police inquiry had prima facie indicated that one candidate received the question set before the examination and benefited from it, the commission said. It added that it had considered the seriousness of the findings before cancelling the recruitment process.
Pawar alleged that, according to information he had received, the paper was sold for Rs 40 lakh each through a network of agents operating across Maharashtra. He claimed the commission was also aware of this.
He said the investigation had now established that the paper was leaked, but questioned the commission's explanation that it was available to only one candidate.
Describing the leak as a serious issue that affected the credibility of the commission, Pawar demanded that its chairman take moral responsibility and resign immediately. He also urged the government to appoint a person with a clean image as chairman.
He further called on the minister in charge of the General Administration Department to state the government's position and make the facts known to people in Maharashtra.
BJP MLA seeks probe into paper leak
BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar said he had met Fadnavis over the alleged leak in the MPSC Drug Inspector 2025 examination.
The chief minister had taken the matter seriously and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and strict action taken against those responsible at the earliest, he said in a social media post.
The leakage of a question paper for an examination conducted by an important institution such as the MPSC was a serious matter, Pawar said.
He called for an investigation into how the paper was leaked, at what stage it was taken out of the commission and whether there were lapses or wrongdoing during its preparation, printing, transportation and delivery to examination centres.
He also sought an investigation into how the question paper reached the candidate concerned and how many others received it. The findings should be made public to students and strict action taken against those responsible, he added.
Rohit Pawar welcomed the cancellation of the examination, saying the paper leak issue had been raised with evidence and followed up with investigating agencies.
He demanded that the MPSC make its inquiry report public rather than attempting to suppress the matter, and disclose what action had been taken against the agents whose names, he said, had previously been provided.
The NCP (SP) leader also sought clarity on whether anyone within the commission was involved in the alleged leak and whether any influential person was protecting those responsible. He warned that they would not remain silent if the commission attempted to suppress the matter.
Congress calls cancellation a victory for candidates
Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the MPSC's decision to cancel the entire recruitment process for the 2025 Drug Inspector examination was a victory for candidates who had protested against the alleged paper leak.
Wadettiwar said they had raised their voice against the leak and demanded cancellation of the examination and action against those responsible.
The MPSC had now cancelled the entire recruitment process after irregularities emerged, he said.
"This decision is a success of our persistent efforts for the rights of students who have worked hard for years. We will not support those who play with the future of students. The fight against paper leaks will continue," Wadettiwar said in a statement.
(With inputs from PTI)