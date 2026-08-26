MPSC Drug Inspector exam: Opposition claims question paper sold for Rs 40 lakh; govt assures probe

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that the question paper for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector Group-B recruitment exam held in March was sold to candidates for Rs 40 lakh each and called for an inquiry.

A BJP leader said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty.

The MPSC has cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department following a preliminary inquiry into alleged malpractice in the screening examination held earlier this year.

A police inquiry had prima facie indicated that one candidate received the question set before the examination and benefited from it, the commission said. It added that it had considered the seriousness of the findings before cancelling the recruitment process.

Pawar alleged that, according to information he had received, the paper was sold for Rs 40 lakh each through a network of agents operating across Maharashtra. He claimed the commission was also aware of this.

He said the investigation had now established that the paper was leaked, but questioned the commission's explanation that it was available to only one candidate.

Describing the leak as a serious issue that affected the credibility of the commission, Pawar demanded that its chairman take moral responsibility and resign immediately. He also urged the government to appoint a person with a clean image as chairman.

He further called on the minister in charge of the General Administration Department to state the government's position and make the facts known to people in Maharashtra.