Maharashtra CM overrules minister, grants non-Marathi auto and taxi drivers one year to learn Marathi

After outrage among non-Marathi-speaking auto and taxi drivers over the move to make learning Marathi compulsory, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday overruled his minister's decision and announced a one-year extension for them to learn the language.

Fadnavis also assured non-Marathi-speaking auto and taxi drivers that no punitive action would be taken against them during this one-year period. The announcement comes as a major relief for the drivers, who were worried about losing their livelihoods in the financial capital.

Earlier, Transport Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had refused to grant an extension to non-Marathi-speaking auto and taxi drivers. He had decided that they would be issued a one-month show-cause notice and that their driving licences would be suspended for three months if they failed to speak Marathi. Refusing to grant an extension, he said the government had given them enough time to learn Marathi and that it was now time to take action.

However, following the outrage, Fadnavis overruled Sarnaik's decision and granted a one-year extension to learn Marathi.

A committee representing non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw drivers met the Chief Minister and requested an extension of time to learn Marathi. Fadnavis assured them of relief and announced the one-year extension.