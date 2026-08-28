Cancelling drivers’ licences for not knowing Marathi ‘unconstitutional’, says Union minister Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said cancelling the licences of autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra for not knowing Marathi would be “unconstitutional."

Speaking to news agency PTI, a day after the Maharashtra government granted migrant drivers a one-year extension to acquire working knowledge of Marathi, Athawale said there should be no pressure on people to learn the language.

“How can one issue a fatwa to cancel a licence for not knowing Marathi?” he asked.

Athawale said he did not oppose the requirement for drivers to know Marathi, but objected to cancellation of licences for non-compliance.

“We do not oppose the decision, everyone should know Marathi, but cancellation of licence...is against the Constitution and unjust. Mumbai is the economic capital of India and everyone can come here,” the Union Minister of State for Social Justice said.

He also said the government should not put excessive pressure on migrant drivers to learn Marathi.

“Fadnavis has extended the period for learning Marathi, but I still feel that it is not right to put so much pressure (to learn the language),” Athawale said.

Athawale further noted that, according to him, 60 per cent of Mumbai's non-Marathi population had voted for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which came to power.