Nepal floods: 338 of 404 tourists from Maharashtra safe, 37 being shifted to India; 60 still untraceable

With over 404 people from Maharashtra stranded in the Nepal-Tibet region following flash floods, authorities have contacted 338 people and ensured their well-being.

"37 of them are being shifted to India," a Maharashtra government report said on Saturday. However, 60 tourists who had reached Nepal through Mumbai-based Richa Tour are still untraceable.

The report further said the Ministry of External Affairs has provided a list of 149 Indians- all from different districts of Maharashtra and currently safe in the China/Tibet region to the state government.

The government has forwarded the list to all the district collectors for identification and further coordination, according to the report.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also provided a list of 149 Indian citizens currently in the China/Tibet region to the Maharashtra government. Since these people belong to different districts of Maharashtra, authorities are working to collect their details through the respective district administrations," the report said.