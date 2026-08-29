Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll rises to 626, 2,478 remain missing

The number of missing soared past 2,400 on Friday as emergency teams said they had recovered 586 bodies -- with some of the dead swept downstream as far away as India,

A fresh flood threat has emerged in downstream areas of Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district after a new barrier lake formed near the river’s source, with Chinese authorities warning that the lake could breach.

Rescuers in Nepal and China were still battling Saturday to locate thousands of people missing days after a deadly, tsunami-like wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayan region, engulfing villages.

Meanwhile, 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu have been rescued and returned to Delhi.

Cryosphere specialists at Nepal's ICIMOD, along with Chinese authorities, have warned of a secondary flash flood as a lake formed by Wednesday's mudslide faces a high risk of breaching, potentially sending floodwaters downstream.

Helpline numbers:

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu / MEA 24×7 control room: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117

Nepal Police emergency: 100

Nepal Police toll-free: 16600141516