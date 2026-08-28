Second flash flood could hit Nepal as debris creates temporary dam, ICIMOD expert warns

Nepal is facing the risk of a secondary flash flood after debris from an ice-rock avalanche that may have triggered deadly flooding accumulated at a river confluence, creating a temporary dam, a senior cryosphere specialist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has warned.

The term cryosphere refers to parts of the Earth's surface covered by frozen water.

As of Friday, more than 470 people had died in flash floods in Nepal and Tibet, with nearly 1,000 still reported missing as search and rescue operations continued for a third day.

Researchers from ICIMOD, based near Kathmandu, are investigating whether an ice-rock avalanche originating at a high-altitude location may have triggered the floods.

"This is basically an ice and rock avalanche. So, as per current understanding, there is a detachment of the bedrock, which means that the bedrock from below the glacier is detached from its position and came down to the valley that created this disaster," said Mohd Farooq Azam, a senior cryosphere specialist at ICIMOD.

"This debris that came down with this flash flood is now also accumulating at the river confluence, where there is temporary damming at the moment. This dam is collecting water, and it is expected that over the next three days, there will be more water collected in this temporary pond or lake. So, there are chances that there may be some secondary flash flood in this valley," he said.

Azam noted that it was also possible that the lake could breach gradually, allowing water to be released without causing another flash flood.