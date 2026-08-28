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Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll rises to 469; 1,400 missing as fresh flood warning issued

China and Nepal warned of fresh flooding Friday, complicating the search for over 1,400 missing after deadly floods and landslides swept away villages along their Himalayan border.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows a flood-hit area in Nuwakot, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows a flood-hit area in Nuwakot, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.Photo |AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

At least 469 people have died and around 1,400 remain missing after devastating floods and landslides swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions earlier this week. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors as Nepal and China warn of fresh flooding risks along the Himalayan border.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable in Nepal, while 84 Indians, including 63 workers from the Trishuli-I project and 21 from Tamil Nadu, have been rescued. Around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have also sought evacuation.

Overall, 910 people, including 517 foreign tourists, remain out of contact in Nepal.

Chinese authorities have warned that a lake formed by Wednesday’s mudslide faces a high risk of breaching, potentially sending floodwaters downstream.

Helpline numbers:

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu / MEA 24×7 control room: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117

Nepal Police emergency: 100

Nepal Police toll-free: 16600141516

Nepal army says working to rescue 100 people trapped in hydropower tunnel

Nepali army helicopter rescue teams were working Friday to rescue around 100 people trapped inside a tunnel at a hydropower project swamped by a devastating flood two days earlier.

"Our focus is in search and rescue of people... some people are trapped in the tunnel of Trishuli 3A hydropower project," Nepal Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet told AFP.

The prime minister's office said in a statement that 350 people had been rescued from the area, but that 100 more were trapped.

Satellite images show glacier and bedrock collapse on Nepal-Tibet border

This satellite image provided by Vantor shows a cement site in Nepal on Oct. 18, 2023.
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows a cement site in Nepal on Oct. 18, 2023. Photo |AP
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows the remains of a cement site in Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows the remains of a cement site in Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.Photo |AP

Earth scientists have reviewed satellite imagery to investigate the cause of the disaster and assess the devastation.

Geomorphologists Kristen Cook and Dan Shugar said initial images from Nepal were obscured by clouds and dust from the debris, showing only that part of a glacier had broken off from Langtang Lirung peak near the Tibet border. In clearer images from Thursday, they said the bedrock beneath the glacier had collapsed, taking a massive chunk of ice with it and sending boulders and ice into the valley.

READ REPORT HERE

Nepal declines foreign rescue teams, seeks financial aid

Nepal has declined offers from several countries to deploy search and rescue teams after the Bhotekoshi floods, saying its security agencies can manage the operations. The government has instead asked countries to provide financial assistance through a centralised mechanism, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Officials cited coordination challenges during the 2015 earthquake as a reason for the decision. India, China, the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had offered assistance, including search and rescue teams.

About 90 Americans unaccounted for after Nepal-Tibet floods

About 90 US citizens remain unaccounted for after catastrophic flash floods hit Nepal and Tibet, US officials said.

The State Department said no American deaths have been reported, while three US citizens have been rescued. Many of those missing were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet.

China warns of high flood risk from mudslide-formed lake

A lake formed after a mudslide hit the China-Nepal border faces a high risk of breaching and sending floodwaters downstream, Chinese authorities warned.

Water levels are expected to rise over the next three days and peak around September 1 amid continued rainfall, state media reported. The breach could threaten areas including Gyirong Port and other downstream locations.

READ REPORT HERE

Nepal flood death toll rises to 469, says police

Devastating floods on the Nepal-Tibet border region have killed at least 469 people, Nepali police said Friday, 48 hours after the disaster.

Chinese state media had earlier confirmed three dead, taking the total killed to at least 472. More than 1,400 people are missing, including hundreds of foreigners.

Nepal floods
Nepal flash floods

Key Events

Nepal army says working to rescue 100 people trapped in hydropower tunnel

Satellite images show glacier and bedrock collapse on Nepal-Tibet border

Nepal declines foreign rescue teams, seeks financial aid

About 90 Americans unaccounted for after Nepal-Tibet floods

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