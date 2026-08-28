Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll rises to 469; 1,400 missing as fresh flood warning issued

At least 469 people have died and around 1,400 remain missing after devastating floods and landslides swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions earlier this week. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors as Nepal and China warn of fresh flooding risks along the Himalayan border.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable in Nepal, while 84 Indians, including 63 workers from the Trishuli-I project and 21 from Tamil Nadu, have been rescued. Around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have also sought evacuation.

Overall, 910 people, including 517 foreign tourists, remain out of contact in Nepal.

Chinese authorities have warned that a lake formed by Wednesday’s mudslide faces a high risk of breaching, potentially sending floodwaters downstream.

Helpline numbers:

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu / MEA 24×7 control room: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117

Nepal Police emergency: 100

Nepal Police toll-free: 16600141516