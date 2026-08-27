Nepal-Tibet flash floods: Death toll rises to 392; over 1,400 missing amid fresh flood threat

The death toll from the massive flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border rose to 392 on Thursday, as rescue teams waded through mud and raced against time to trace more than 1,400 people still missing, including 290 Indian nationals.

Of the 392 victims, 389 died in the flash floods in Nepal, while three were killed in neighbouring Tibet.

A Nepal Police statement said 796 people, including 50 foreigners, have so far been rescued from affected areas by helicopters, while another 796 have been evacuated by land.

It did not, however, specify the nationalities of the foreigners.

The death toll from the floods has risen to 389, the statement said.

An ice-rock avalanche likely triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

A fresh flood threat persisted downstream after a new barrier lake formed near the source of the Bhote Koshi river system, with authorities warning that a possible breach could trigger another surge in the river and downstream areas.

Fears of more potential floods remain, with water trapped by the immense piles of debris blocking the valley.

"With a blockage still lodged upstream on the Nepal-China border river, authorities warn a second flood may occur," said Qianggong Zhang, head of climate and environmental risks at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

Kathmandu's Flood Forecasting Division issued a "special notice" on Thursday, warning of a growing lake behind debris left by the landslide and urging extreme caution.