Glacier collapse, not earthquake, likely triggered devastating Nepal floods

NEW DELHI: A large glacier collapse near the Nepal-China border in the early hours of August 26 is believed to be the likely cause of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. The collapse, which may have triggered significant ground vibrations equivalent to a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, led to debris flows and floods that killed over 350 people and left thousands missing. However, the exact cause of the glacier's collapse remains unclear.

Initially, scientists at the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded ground vibrations resembling an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on August 26 at 8:37 AM (local time). After further examination of data from additional seismic monitoring stations, an analysis of the types of seismic waves, and review of satellite images, the USGS revised its conclusion.

They determined that there was no earthquake; instead, a large mass of glacier or ice had collapsed in the mountains, producing seismic waves that mimicked an earthquake. This event triggered a debris flow, which is a fast-moving mixture of mud, rocks, ice, and water.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority of Nepal reported data from Planet Labs, an Earth-imaging company, indicating that a large mass of snow and debris fell after a section of the glacier on the northern side of Langtang Himal detached. This mass dropped from an elevation of nearly 5 km to the river surface at around 3 km.