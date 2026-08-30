Manoj Jarange presses Maharashtra govt over Kunbi certificates as hunger strike enters second day

Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday remained firm on his demand for Kunbi caste certificates for all eligible Marathas as his indefinite hunger strike entered its second day, warning that he would march to Mumbai if the Maharashtra government failed to act.

Jarange launched his 11th indefinite fast over Maratha reservation-related demands on Saturday at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, where thousands of community members have gathered in support of the agitation.

He is demanding that eligible Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that receives reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

“The Maharashtra government should declare all Marathas as Kunbis,” Jarange told reporters on the second day of his agitation.