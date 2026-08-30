Manoj Jarange presses Maharashtra govt over Kunbi certificates as hunger strike enters second day

Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday remained firm on his demand for Kunbi caste certificates for all eligible Marathas as his indefinite hunger strike entered its second day, warning that he would march to Mumbai if the Maharashtra government failed to act.
Jarange launched his 11th indefinite fast over Maratha reservation-related demands on Saturday at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, where thousands of community members have gathered in support of the agitation.
He is demanding that eligible Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that receives reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
“The Maharashtra government should declare all Marathas as Kunbis,” Jarange told reporters on the second day of his agitation.
He said that if the government failed to accept the demands, he would march to Mumbai and intensify the agitation.
A meeting of the Maratha community's core committee, led by Jarange, will be held at Antarwali Sarati on September 12 to decide on a proposed hunger strike in Mumbai.
“If the government accepts our demands by September 12, there will be no need to hold the proposed fast in Mumbai,” he said.
Jarange is demanding the immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community based on 58 lakh historical records. He has said the community will not grant the government any further time.
He has also called for the suspension of caste certificate verification, arguing that it is unnecessary in cases covered by the historical records.
Among his other demands are the implementation of reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdrawal of police cases filed against quota protesters across Maharashtra, and government jobs and financial compensation for the families of those who died during previous agitations.
Jarange has also called for a dedicated state portfolio for the Maratha and Kunbi communities, with staff appointed immediately. His demands include the disbursal of interest on loans extended through the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, release of pending SARTHI student scholarships, and immediate issuance of appointment letters to candidates selected under the SEBC and EBC quotas.
(With inputs from PTI)