Salman Khan house firing case: Anmol Bishnoi seeks to surrender before Mumbai Court

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, has moved a special MCOCA court in Mumbai seeking to surrender in the 2024 Salman Khan house firing case, saying he wants to participate in the proceedings "in the interest of a fair trial and justice".

Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the US in November last year and later arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is wanted in several high-profile criminal cases, including the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Police.

In his application, Anmol said he wished to voluntarily surrender before the court to "face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice".

He submitted that he was already under the "physical control of law in another (NIA) matter" and could not appear before the Mumbai court without an appropriate judicial order.

The plea stated that his presence before the court was necessary to formally record his surrender and enable virtual or physical remand proceedings. He has requested the court to issue a production warrant directing Tihar Jail authorities to produce him before the court.

"No prejudice will be caused to prosecution. In fact, it will expedite trial and legal proceedings and further prevent misuse of process of law," the plea said.

The application also noted that the trial has already commenced and three witnesses have been examined in his absence.

The firing incident took place outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on the morning of April 14, 2024, when two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the actor's residence.

The alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhari and Harpal Singh, are currently in judicial custody. Another accused, Anujkumar Thapan, died by suicide while in police custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi also remains a wanted accused in the case.