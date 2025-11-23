Anmol Bishnoi: The phantom trigger-man

In the long reach of the Bishnoi crime syndicate, Anmol Bishnoi, by 24, had grown into the quiet operator who, investigators say, had by degrees slipped into the role of the “de facto” runner of the gang of his elder brother, Lawrence.

Born in 1999 in Dutarawali village in Fazilka district of Punjab, he learned early the workings of a criminal nexus that linked local violence to international networks. Now in the custody of the National Investigation Agency after being deported from the US, he faces a dossier that has followed him across continents.

His dossier sketches a steady trajectory. Lawrence sent Anmol to Jodhpur for studies in 2016 after Anmol had studied in Abohar earlier, but problems followed him there as well. During that time, three cases of assault and illegal arms were registered against him. State police records show he is named as an accused in 16 FIRs across Punjab between October 2012 and July 2025.

The first, at Abohar City Police Station in 2012, named offences included attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous injury and the Arms Act violations. Subsequent FIRs charged him with trespass, theft, forgery, criminal conspiracy, extortion and offences under the Passports Act; a court later issued open warrants.

Investigators say he was “principal overseas handler,” directing extortion rackets, issuing threats and coordinating assignments through encrypted channels. The NIA maintains that Anmol continued to “run terror syndicates” and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. From abroad, he is accused of managing shooters, arranging logistics, and keeping the machinery of intimidation active despite distance.