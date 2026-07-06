Bankipur by-poll: BJP faces challenge in selecting apt candidate against JSP's Prashant Kishor

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is presently in a position to select its candidate for the high-profile Bankipur by-poll deftly, as former political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor entered the electoral fray.

JSP on Sunday announced that Kishor would contest the by-poll. Given the fact that Kishor and his party workers have been making preparations for the by-poll for months before a formal announcement, the BJP can ill afford to take Kishor’s challenge lightly.

In this scenario, the BJP has to select its candidate with utmost care, as the electorate may not have the same level of confidence in a new candidate as they previously had in Nitin Nabin.

The by-poll gains significance as Kishor's party failed to open its account in the last assembly elections held in November last year.

On Sunday, State party president Manoj Bharti announced Kishor's candidacy for the by-poll during a press conference at the party office.

Bharti said that the core committee unanimously decided that Kishor would be the JSP's candidate for the Bankipur by-election.

On this occasion, Kishor said, “Our party would do whatever is needed to defeat the BJP in the Bankipur by-election.”