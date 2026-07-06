Mumbai rains | Keeping a close watch on weather situation, all agencies put on high alert: CM Fadnavis

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the flood situation at the state disaster management control room, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the weather situation requires constant monitoring till July 8.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation, and all agencies have been alerted," he said. He also pointed out that the authorities are working to manage landslides, swollen rivers, and rescue operations.

He warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik on Tuesday. He also asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads.

Fadnavis said some stretches of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Expressway had been closed after water accumulated at construction sites and restoration work was underway, while in Palghar district, another high tide expected later in the day could aggravate waterlogging if rainfall resumes.

Fadnavis reported that heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats and Raigad district has caused major rivers, including the Savitri, to exceed danger levels.

While desilting efforts helped prevent floodwaters from entering nearby towns, landslides have severely disrupted traffic.

He said that a massive landslide near Kashedi Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway and seven other landslides triggered by unprecedented rainfall had disrupted traffic, and debris was being cleared on a priority basis to restore traffic.

The chief minister described the landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as "an unprecedented event", saying nearly 100 tonnes of debris had fallen at a location where such incidents had never occurred before.