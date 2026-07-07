Mumbai shuts schools as IMD's orange alert warns of more heavy rain

Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, with rain easing after a day of relentless downpour that crippled normal life, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert for the city.

Authorities ordered the closure of all schools and colleges as a precaution against the possibility of more heavy showers.

Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill. Roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

The IMD's orange alert, the third level in its four-stage warning system, indicates the likelihood of severe weather capable of causing significant disruptions, transport delays and power outages.