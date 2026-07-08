Sena corporator who allegedly assaulted medical staff at Thane hospital, arrested

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who allegedly assaulted doctors and medical staff at a civic-run hospital in Thane, was arrested on Wednesday, while the party has initiated disciplinary action against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kalyan, Atul Zende, said Mhatre has been taken into custody in connection with the criminal offence registered against him and his aides at Vishnunagar police station.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

The incident at the civic-run hospital in Kalyan on Monday evening sparked widespread outrage after a video became viral.

Mhatre and his aides allegedly assaulted two doctors and other staff after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility.

A case was registered against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night, following public outrage and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which threatened to shut clinics and hospitals in the area if immediate action was not taken.

Meanwhile, Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske issued a statement from Delhi, distancing the party from the corporator's actions and confirming that internal disciplinary proceedings have been initiated.

"The party has not supported the incident that occurred, nor will it ever support it. The assault was indeed committed by Mhatre. Even though he is a senior leader who has been elected five to six times, the party will not condone this behaviour," Mhaske stated.

He said the party leadership has served a show-cause notice to the accused corporator.

"The top leadership of the party will make the final decision regarding disciplinary action. Our disciplinary committee will decide on the exact course of action. Furthermore, the party will not interfere or hold back anywhere when it comes to legal action by the law enforcement agencies," Mhaske said, adding that the law must take its own course.

(With inputs from PTI)