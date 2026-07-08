Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar factions likely to merge before united NCP joins NDA

MUMBAI: Amid speculation over the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) extending support to the BJP-led NDA, another major political development is reportedly taking shape in Maharashtra, with the rival NCP factions likely to merge before joining the ruling alliance.

Sources said discussions on a merger between the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the NCP founded by the late Ajit Pawar have gathered momentum.

According to sources, the initiative is being led by NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and working president Praful Patel. They reportedly believe that following Ajit Pawar's demise, it has become difficult to keep the party united and expand its base under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her son, Parth Pawar.

The sources claimed that Tatkare and Patel are unhappy with Parth Pawar's style of functioning and feel it would be better to work under veteran leader Sharad Pawar. They are also said to have met Sharad Pawar to discuss a possible roadmap for the merger.

Sources further said Tatkare and Patel have been reaching out individually to NCP MLAs to build support for the merger. Although both leaders had earlier opposed reunification, they now believe the party would be stronger if united.

At present, the NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs and 10 MLAs, while the NCP has one Lok Sabha MP and 41 MLAs.