Pune building collapse: FIR registered against two officials of energy company for safety lapses, negligence

Police have registered a case against two officials of a private energy company over the collapse of a three-storey structure at a waste-to-energy project in Maharashtra's Pune district that claimed nine lives, officials said on Tuesday.

Ashok Gupta, project head of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, and Vijay Sapkal, the safety officer at the plant, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide that does not amount to murder), 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life) and other relevant provisions, they said.

The company operated the facility at Moshi in Pimpri Chinchwad where the incident occurred on July 8.

The complaint, registered by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials, stated that no safety measures were taken despite knowing that the heavy rains could pose a danger to the sanitary landfill (SLF) at the location.

"As no security measures were adopted, a portion of SLF (mound of legacy waste) collapsed on the three-storey building on July 8, claiming nine lives," the FIR states.

The three-storey administrative building of a waste-to-energy plant run by the PCMC collapsed after the mound of garbage crashed onto the structure like a landslide, killing nine individuals.