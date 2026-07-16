Opposition to review Delimitation Bill if its amendments are accepted: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Opposition would oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill but could reconsider its stand if the Centre incorporates amendments suggested by Opposition parties.
Speaking to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the party's 'Ram Raksha Andolan' on Saturday, Raut said no decision had yet been taken on the bill, which is expected to be introduced during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.
Responding to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's remarks that a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states could be acceptable, Raut said the INDIA bloc would take a collective call once the legislation is introduced.
"When the bill does come, we will all sit down and decide, and a collective decision will be taken about what to do."
Referring to speculation over divisions within the Opposition, he said, "But the news you're spreading today that the party (NCP-SP) will be split and MLAs and MPs will be poached to show their majority, and things like that have no basis."
Reiterating the Opposition's position, Raut said they would resist the legislation in its present form but remained open to discussions if their concerns were addressed.
"They will oppose the Delimitation Bill, but if necessary amendments are made to it as suggested by them, then the Opposition can 'think it over'."
The Centre is proposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and begin a fresh delimitation exercise.
Raut also defended the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s proposed 'Ram Raksha Andolan', responding to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' criticism that staging such a protest without knowledge of the Ram Raksha hymn was inappropriate.
"Whether we want to recite Ram Raksha, how we want to recite, we will look at that...do not tell us that. The question for you (Fadnavis) is - a theft occurred at the Ram Temple and a donation box of Rs 550 crore was stolen. In the last 12 years, nearly Rs 13,000 crore have been looted, do you accept that or not?" Raut said.
"They don't answer these questions. Whether we know Ram Raksha or not, we will show it to you. But can you speak about your people who were involved in the theft at the Ram Temple?" he asked.
On reports that the BJP was planning to celebrate Fadnavis' birthday at the same venue where the Sena (UBT) programme is proposed, Raut dismissed the speculation.
"We will do it (Ram Raksha programme) in front of a temple or nearby roads, we had discussions with the temple authorities. We will decide where to do the programme. We will make a small dais in front of the temple and Uddhav Thackeray will address the people."
He said the party had invited Fadnavis to participate in the agitation.
"Since the programme is scheduled close to the CM's house here, the Sena (UBT) thought it was its responsibility to invite him, if not as a chief minister, then as a Ram devotee."
"We will also invite RSS office-bearers and other Hindutvawadi organisations."
Raut also demanded that Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, be investigated in connection with the alleged irregularities in Ram temple funds.
Commenting on NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil's recent meeting with Fadnavis, Raut dismissed speculation of any political realignment, saying Patil had met the Chief Minister over an issue concerning his constituency.
"I find none of what you're saying to be factual."
He alleged that rumours about the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) were being spread by the ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde to divert attention from key issues.
Raut also expressed concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
"His health is deteriorating, and it should be an issue of grave concern for everyone," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)