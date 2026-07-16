Opposition to review Delimitation Bill if its amendments are accepted: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Opposition would oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill but could reconsider its stand if the Centre incorporates amendments suggested by Opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the party's 'Ram Raksha Andolan' on Saturday, Raut said no decision had yet been taken on the bill, which is expected to be introduced during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

Responding to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's remarks that a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states could be acceptable, Raut said the INDIA bloc would take a collective call once the legislation is introduced.

"When the bill does come, we will all sit down and decide, and a collective decision will be taken about what to do."

Referring to speculation over divisions within the Opposition, he said, "But the news you're spreading today that the party (NCP-SP) will be split and MLAs and MPs will be poached to show their majority, and things like that have no basis."

Reiterating the Opposition's position, Raut said they would resist the legislation in its present form but remained open to discussions if their concerns were addressed.

"They will oppose the Delimitation Bill, but if necessary amendments are made to it as suggested by them, then the Opposition can 'think it over'."

The Centre is proposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and begin a fresh delimitation exercise.