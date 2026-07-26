Uddhav Thackeray backs student protests over exam leak, says movement marks start of larger fight against BJP

"People ask us why we are talking about elections when they are still three years away. The answer is simple. Modi has now realised that votes can be stolen, but not people," he said.

"No election has been won today. Patriots have defeated blind followers. This is the beginning of a bigger struggle. This is a fight between the BJP and India," he added.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray accused Union ministers of focusing on political manoeuvring instead of governance.

"I want to tell Prime Minister Modi that it is time to focus on the country. Your ministers are busy breaking political parties. Tell them to start working for the nation," he said.

Referring to the alleged examination paper leak, Thackeray questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not been removed from the Cabinet sooner.

"I want to ask Prime Minister Modi – how painful was it to remove your favourite Dharmendra from the Cabinet? Was that pain greater than what the families of the students suffered when their children took their own lives? I cannot forget that pain, and I will never forget it," he said.