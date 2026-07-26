Uddhav Thackeray backs student protests over exam leak, says movement marks start of larger fight against BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday praised students for their nationwide protests over the alleged examination paper leak, saying the movement marked the beginning of a broader political struggle against the BJP and demonstrated that "votes can be stolen, but not people".
He was addressing a gathering at Shivaji Park in Mumbai after his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray led a one-minute silence in memory of 21 students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.
Uddhav Thackeray said the students had written "a golden chapter" in India's democratic history through their unity and that their protest had grown into a nationwide movement.
"People ask us why we are talking about elections when they are still three years away. The answer is simple. Modi has now realised that votes can be stolen, but not people," he said.
"No election has been won today. Patriots have defeated blind followers. This is the beginning of a bigger struggle. This is a fight between the BJP and India," he added.
Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray accused Union ministers of focusing on political manoeuvring instead of governance.
"I want to tell Prime Minister Modi that it is time to focus on the country. Your ministers are busy breaking political parties. Tell them to start working for the nation," he said.
Referring to the alleged examination paper leak, Thackeray questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not been removed from the Cabinet sooner.
"I want to ask Prime Minister Modi – how painful was it to remove your favourite Dharmendra from the Cabinet? Was that pain greater than what the families of the students suffered when their children took their own lives? I cannot forget that pain, and I will never forget it," he said.
Urging young people to continue their activism, Thackeray said they should not allow their "awakening" to fade or tolerate what he described as the arrogance of those in power.
He also criticised the Union government, alleging that ministers were ignoring issues such as the falling rupee and rising inflation while attempting to justify the examination paper leak controversy. He further took aim at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Speaking at the event, Raj Thackeray said the success of the student protests showed that Gen Z was capable of challenging the government.
He also thanked the Mumbai Police for maintaining order during the programme and contrasted their handling of the event with that of the Delhi Police.
A large number of students gathered at Shivaji Park despite light rain, waving the national flag and carrying copies of the Constitution as well as posters of B R Ambedkar. The gathering was organised to mark the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the controversy over alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET paper leak.
Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after which the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its 36-day protest campaign over the alleged examination irregularities.
(With inputs from PTI)