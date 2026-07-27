Maharashtra Food and Drugs Inspector exam paper allegedly leaked; Opposition seeks impartial probe

MUMBAI: Two days after the resignation of the Union education minister over the paper leak controversy, another alleged competitive examination paper leak has surfaced, this time involving the recruitment exam for Food and Drugs Inspectors in Maharashtra. The Opposition has demanded strict action and a serious response from the state government.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the examination for 154 posts of Food and Drugs Inspectors on March 24, 2026. The results were declared on June 12, 2026. A total of 506 candidates qualified, and 488 were shortlisted for interviews and final selection, scheduled for July 22, 2026.

However, on July 21, 2026, Gaurav Patil emailed the MPSC alleging that the examination paper had been leaked. He submitted digital evidence claiming he had received the purported question paper two days before the exam. According to his complaint, 90 of the 100 questions in the leaked paper matched those that appeared in the actual examination. He urged the MPSC to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry and take appropriate action.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar later met Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde and sought an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the alleged paper leak. He also submitted a formal representation on the issue.