Maharashtra

Several Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Ahilyanagar, Pune, Nanded join Eknath Shinde-led Sena

From Pune district, Indapur taluka chief Nitin Shinde, district chief Surendra Jevare, and several local representatives from Daund assembly constituency switched allegiance.
The Shiv Sena said key leaders from Ahilyanagar, led by MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, including Sachin Badde and Hariram Shelke, joined the Eknath Shinde-led party.
The Shiv Sena said key leaders from Ahilyanagar, led by MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, including Sachin Badde and Hariram Shelke, joined the Eknath Shinde-led party.(Photo | X / @mieknathshinde)
TNIE online desk
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Several hundred Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Ahilyanagar, Pune and Nanded switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at an event in Thane on Sunday, with Shinde saying the move reflected growing public faith in development-driven governance.

Under the initiative of MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, key leaders from Ahilyanagar, including Shrirampur deputy district chief Sachin Badde, Newasa deputy chief Hariram Shelke, alongside Rahuri and Akole functionaries, joined, a Shiv Sena release informed.

From Pune district, Indapur taluka chief Nitin Shinde, district chief Surendra Jevare, and several local representatives from Daund assembly constituency switched allegiance. Similarly, Mukhed district chief Umesh Munde and several Panchayat Samiti members from Nanded district also joined, the release added.

"Shiv Sena is an organisation driven by common people that prioritizes holistic development. Office-bearers and workers from every corner of the state are voluntarily coming forward to join us. The faith of the people and our commitment to progress are our true strengths," the release quoted Shinde as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

The Shiv Sena said key leaders from Ahilyanagar, led by MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, including Sachin Badde and Hariram Shelke, joined the Eknath Shinde-led party.
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