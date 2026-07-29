Maharashtra CET Cell files police complaint over alleged engineering admissions exam centre scam

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Cell has registered a complaint at Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai after reports of alleged irregularities involving specific examination centres in engineering admissions. The complaint was filed to facilitate an inquiry and uncover the details of the alleged scam.

The MH CET is conducted annually for admissions to government, semi-government, and private engineering colleges in Maharashtra, on the lines of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admissions to IITs and NITs.

The merit list published by the MH CET showed that more than 100 students among the top 300 candidates secured 99 to 100 percentile in the entrance examination despite scoring less than 60 per cent in their Class 12 board examinations.

According to the usual pattern, students who score between 99 and 100 percentile in the MH CET also tend to score above 80 per cent in the Class 12 board examinations, as the board syllabus is considered easier than the MH CET. However, these more than 100 students secured 99 to 100 percentile in the entrance examination despite relatively low board marks, raising questions over whether the high scores were linked to managed examination centres.