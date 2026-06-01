80 lakh women may lose Ladki Bahin benefits in Maharashtra; Opposition alleges fiscal strain

Around 80 lakh women have become ineligible for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme after the deadline for e-KYC compliance, triggering sharp criticism from Opposition parties, which accused the Maharashtra government of trimming beneficiaries due to a “severe financial crisis”.

A senior government official on Monday said the number of beneficiaries had dropped from 2.4 crore to nearly 1.7 crore after the April 30 e-KYC deadline. However, the reduction was not solely due to incomplete verification but also linked to eligibility violations.

The official said beneficiaries had been given an eight-month window to complete e-KYC.

“Around 50 to 55 lakh women failed to complete the process entirely, while two to three lakh rectified errors during this period. Additionally, nearly 12 lakh women were found to be income-tax payers exceeding the annual income cap of Rs 2.5 lakh, and over 4.5 lakh had crossed the upper age limit of 65 years,” the official said.

The official added that around five lakh women were already receiving benefits under the Namo Shetkari scheme.

Responding to complaints from women who completed e-KYC but missed monthly instalments, the official said, “The final figure of actual beneficiaries will be clear in a week, and the complaints are being cross-verified.”

The official also rejected claims that 80 lakh women had been removed solely for failing to complete e-KYC.