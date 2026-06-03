Mahayuti alliance asks rebel candidates to withdraw from fray ahead of Maharashtra legislative council polls

Amid rebellion and friction over seat-sharing ahead of the Maharashtra legislative council elections, constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance has appealed to rebels to withdraw from the contest to ensure victory of official candidates.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties are troubled with withdrawals and disqualification of their official nominees.

Elections to 16 legislative council seats from the local self-government bodies and a bypoll from the Nagpur self-government body are scheduled to take place on June 18, and votes will be counted on June 22.

Scrutiny of nomination forms was completed on June 2, while the last date for withdrawal is June 4. Members of local self-government bodies comprise the electoral college for these polls.

Among the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 11 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena four, and the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, two.

In the opposition MVA camp, the Congress is contesting the highest eight out of 17 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with six seats and the NCP (SP) with three.

Both ruling as well as opposition camps faced rebellion on various seats with disappointed ticket aspirants defying party orders and filing nominations as independents to challenge the official candidates.

Political activity intensified after rebel nominations surfaced in several constituencies, prompting both the alliances to consolidate support ahead of the withdrawal deadline.