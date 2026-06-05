‘No courage to reappear’: NEET aspirant writes to parents before death

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant who died by suicide in Nagpur wrote in a note that she had no courage to reappear for the test as she was not confident whether she would get the same marks again.
Akanksha Chaturvedi, daughter of a farmer from Mauganj district of MP, ended her life on May 20 after the NEET paper leak. She was preparing for the test in Nagpur. When her relatives sorted through her belongings, they found the suicide note from the room she was staying in.
“Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would study hard and become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again,” Akanksha wrote in the note.
“I would have scored good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform well again. I am sorry, Mom and Dad.
I have ruined everything,” she added in the note.
Nearly 22 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam on May 3, hoping to qualify for a seat in medical colleges. The exam was later cancelled owing to a paper leak, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.
The aspirants are under tremendous pressure to perform again to meet the expectations of their parents.
Akanksha’s father Krishna Kumar had raised an agriculture loan of `3 lakh through Kisan Credit Card and was doing an odd job in Nagpur so that his daughter could pay her coaching fees. “I wanted to see my daughter as a big doctor,” he said.
Following a complaint by Akansha’s father, a case of accidental death was registered at Ambazari police station in Nagpur. Krishna Kumar told police in a statement that his daughter was upset after the NEET exam was cancelled.
A relative of Akansha said, “She was very happy with her performance in NEET examination held on May 3. The news of the paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam broke her emotionally.”
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416