‘No courage to reappear’: NEET aspirant writes to parents before death

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant who died by suicide in Nagpur wrote in a note that she had no courage to reappear for the test as she was not confident whether she would get the same marks again.

Akanksha Chaturvedi, daughter of a farmer from Mauganj district of MP, ended her life on May 20 after the NEET paper leak. She was preparing for the test in Nagpur. When her relatives sorted through her belongings, they found the suicide note from the room she was staying in.

“Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would study hard and become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again,” Akanksha wrote in the note.

“I would have scored good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform well again. I am sorry, Mom and Dad.

I have ruined everything,” she added in the note.