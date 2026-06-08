Shiv Sena slams Maharashtra's farm loan waiver scheme over 'unnecessary' redtape

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena has expressed displeasure over the stringent criteria for seeking benefits of the farm loan waiver scheme in Maharashtra, days after sharp criticism from the Opposition.

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the farm loan waiver and issued the Government Resolution. The scheme is expected to benefit over 58 lakh farmers and will cost Rs 36,580 crore to state exchequer.

However, the Opposition had questioned the 'unnecessary' hurdles put in place that will prevent farmers from seeking a loan waiver.

Shiv Sena leader and MLC Bacchu Kadu on Monday criticised the state government-appointed former IAS Pravin Pardeshi committee for laying stringent terms and conditions that would discourage the farmers from seeking loan waiver scheme.

Kadu took a potshot at Pardeshi, alleging that the state-appointed committee worked for foreign farmers, a word play with the ex-bureaucrat's surname.

Kadu said that the state government has decided to implement the eighth pay commission for the government employees and that would put the burden of over Rs 1 lakh crore annual to state exchequer.

“If the government can spend so much money for the 20 lakh employees of the government, then why are they reluctant and hesitant to spend Rs 75,000 crore for the four to five crore farmers? Besides, if we see the corporate loan write-off amount that is more than Rs 10 lakh crore, so farm loan waiver amounts are not even peanuts, still there is unwanted hue and cry over farm loan waiver decision,” Kadu said.