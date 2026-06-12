Mumbai Hospital initiates inquiry against Sejal Pawar for disrespecting cadavers at comedy show  

MUMBAI: An inquiry has been initiated against medical student Sejal Pawar at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital after her remarks comparing the sizes of male genitalia of cadavers at comedian Pranit More's show went viral on social media.

Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at KEM Hospital who attended the stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show where she made disrespectful comments towards cadavers used for medical studies. Her statement has since erupted into controversy.

In a viral clip from Pranit More's show, Pawar is heard talking about dead bodies used in medical examinations. Pawar tells how parts of the body are chopped and goes on to joke about comparing the genitalia of dead male patients.

Taking the cognizance, the KEM hospital authority set up the two members committee and asked it to submit the report. This is not the first controversy Sejal has landed in.

Earlier also, she had made the ridiculing remarks against her college and its professors on her social media account while interacting to social media influencers.

Sejal's statement has invited outrage and backlash because of her disrespectful portrayal of cadavers. And that has not gone well with the body donors. The All India Medical Students' Association has condemned the "insensitive, irresponsible, and disrespectful portrayal" of cadavers and body donors.

Dr Harish Pathak, Dean of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, said that such remarks are completely unacceptable and intolerable.

"We exercise sensitivity when it comes to talking about dead people since their organs can be donated for medical purposes. We have constituted a two-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation expected by evening," said Dean of KEM hospital.