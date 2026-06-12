Three-year-old girl raped in Maharashtra's Jalna; man held

JALNA: A man allegedly raped a 3-year-old girl after luring her with a chocolate in Maharashtra's Jalna city, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the girl was playing outside her house located in the Sadar Bazar police station limits.

The 26-year-old accused initially did a recce of the area.

At that time, the child was playing there, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anant Kulkarni said.

The man then went back and later came on a two-wheeler, lured the child under the pretext of giving her a chocolate, took her with him and allegedly raped her, the police said.