POCSO accused granted temporary bail to appear for NEET retest

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has granted four-day temporary bail to an 18-year-old rape accused to enable him to appear for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21.

Special Judge S R Sharma passed the order on Thursday, allowing the accused, currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, to remain out on bail from June 18 to June 21. The relief came after the survivor expressed no objection to the plea, provided he did not defame or threaten her family.

The court directed the accused to furnish a bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of an equal amount and surrender before prison authorities by 2 pm on June 22.

The teenager has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Advocate Kapil Vishwas Zodge, appearing for the accused, argued that the criminal justice system aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of convicted offenders and incarcerated individuals, and the young man deserved an opportunity to appear for the medical entrance test to rectify his mistakes.

He pointed out that the accused needed time to prepare for the test, as doing so under police escort would affect his mental state.