NTA assures 'safe, secure, fair' exam; urges NEET aspirants to remain calm, enter retest with 'untroubled minds'

Days ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 retest, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday posted a message assuring that the examination will be conducted in a safe, secure and fair manner while urging the aspirants to remain calm and enter the exam hall with untroubled minds.

The NTA, which conducts the medical entrance examinations, has come under fire after it cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 this year, over allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities.

The matter is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A re-examination is scheduled for June 21.

In a message posted on X and addressed to the aspirants appearing for the retest, the NTA claimed that the decision to cancel the examination was taken in their interest.

"The difficult decision taken on 3rd May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," the NTA said.

Assuring that the retest will be conducted in a "safe, secure and fair" manner, the NTA said extensive arrangements have been made for the same in coordination with "relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies."

"The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place. Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about," the agency said.