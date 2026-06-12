NTA announces more rough-work space, extended exam window for NEET-UG 2026 re-test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026 re-test, including additional rough-work space, and an extended examination window. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

According to the NTA, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, providing a total window of 195 minutes. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes.

"This window is designed to accommodate the invigilation formalities at the start and end of the examination, such as the signing requirements, which candidates earlier felt reduced their effective working time," the agency said.

The NTA has also doubled the number of pages provided for rough work in the question-paper booklet from two to four pages, giving candidates additional space for calculations and reasoning.

"Candidates may preferably use the rough-work pages provided at the beginning and at the end of the booklet for this purpose," it said.