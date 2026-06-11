Fool-proof steps for NEET re-exam on June 21, House panel told

NEW DELHI: Seeking to address concerns over the NEET-UG re-exam, top officials of the ministries of health and education on Wednesday told a parliamentary panel that fool-proof measures have been taken to ensure that the re-test on June 21 is conducted in a fair manner.

The Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare had summoned the secretaries in the two ministries over the conduct of the re-exam after the NEET held on May 3 for undergrad medical admissions was cancelled on May 12 over paper leak.

The panel also summoned senior officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The panel members asked the officials to adopt a fool-proof system for entrance test. They also told the officials that similar exams are held in China, the US and other countries but no paper leaks happen. The members told the officials to learn from the best practices abroad and adopt such systems to ensure that the exam system is fool-proof and called for better coordination between the NMC and NTA.

The members expressed concern over increasing suicide deaths among students, besides referring to rising anxieties among aspirants due to paper leaks and cancellations.

This was the third parliamentary panel before which the top officials of the two ministries, NTA and NMC appeared after the NEET-UG paper row. They had earlier appeared before the parliamentary panels on education and told them that their focus was to hold June 21 re-exam in pen-paper format.

CBI Director Praveen Sood also appeared before a House panel over the progress made in the probe into the paper leak case, and the steps being taken to arrest thge accused.