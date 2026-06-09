NTA, NMC and ministry officials to face parliamentary panel over NEET-UG re-exam

Senior officials from the Ministries of Health and Education, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) will brief a parliamentary panel on Wednesday on the conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has summoned the Higher Education Secretary, the Health Secretary and senior officials of the NTA and NMC to brief members on the re-examination process.

This will be the third parliamentary panel before which officials from the two ministries, the NTA and the NMC have appeared in connection with NEET-related issues.

Top officials of the Union Health and Education ministries, as well as of NTA and NMC, have already appeared before the Parliamentary Committees on Education and the Committee on Government Assurances, and told them that their complete focus for now was to hold the June 21 NEET-UG re-test in pen-paper format.

CBI Director Praveen Sood has also appeared before a parliamentary panel about the progress made in the probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case and the steps being taken to arrest all those behind the paper leakage.

The summoning of officials on June 10 comes in the wake of the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 following reports of a paper leak.

Some students have also committed suicide after the exam cancellation, and there are growing concerns among the student community over the re-examination of the NEET exam.

The Parliamentary Committee on Health, which looks into the functioning of the Union Health ministry, will now question the officials on the examination and its conduct.