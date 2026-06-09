'Will conduct re-NEET smoothly, without errors': Education minister Pradhan to candidates

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth and error-free conduct of the NEET-UG re-test on June 21 and appealed to the candidates to focus on their studies.

He also asserted that the government is taking extra precautions this time, from question paper setting to delivery at the examination centres.

After reviewing the preparations at the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan said meetings have been held under the Cabinet secretary, and all the states have been asked to cooperate.

"The NTA is going to conduct the re-NEET on June 21. We have reviewed its preparations several times. I visited the NTA headquarters today to review the preparations," Pradhan told reporters.

"From the preparation of question papers to ensuring that they reach the examination centres on time, we have taken additional precautions this time," the minister said.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

"I have written to the chief ministers of all the states requesting their cooperation. Their support was there earlier as well, and I have requested them to pay even more attention this time," Pradhan said.

Several states have already held review meetings involving chief secretaries, DGs, district collectors and SPs, with the NTA DG participating in the discussions, the minister said.

Pradhan cited meetings in Bihar and Maharashtra, including one chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and said he also discussed the matter with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.