Pune fort murder: From secret signals to dead point, the digital trail that led to the alleged plot

MUMBAI: Investigators probing the murder of the 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal at the Lohagad fort near Pune say digital footprints of the accused reveal extensive online research and planning before the incident on 18 June.
Police allege that Siya Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, 22, selected Lohagad fort as the location to carry out the killing of Ketan after studying the terrain and identifying vulnerable spots.
Siya, a second-year BBA student, was engaged to Ketan, the son of a Pune-based developer. Ketan, who had completed his BBA and MBA and returned from the United States two years ago, was helping his father manage the family's real estate and construction business.
Chetan, a resident of Pune's Kondhwa Budruk, is an aspiring cricketer who hopes to play Ranji Trophy cricket. while Siya's family lives in Kothrud, an affluent area of Pune.
According to investigators, Siya and Chetan had previously sought permission from their families to marry but were unsuccessful. Siya's family opposed the relationship, citing differences in financial background.
Police allege that the couple planned to marry after Ketan's death and once suspicion surrounding the case had subsided. Both have since been arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy and murder.
According to investigators, Siya continued her relationship with Chetan despite her engagement to Ketan. Police said the couple met at a cafe in Pune and allegedly hatched the plan to kill Ketan during a visit to Lohagad fort on June 18.
Investigators allege the duo had identified a location known locally as a "dead point", where a fall would offer little chance of survival. Lohagad fort, around 75 km from Pune, is a popular trekking destination situated at an elevation of 3,389 ft and includes a gorge around 400 ft deep.
Police said Siya's digital trail included searches related to Vinchu Kata (Scorpion's Tail), one of Lohagad's best-known rock formations, as well as other adventure spots popular with young visitors.
According to investigators, analysis of her mobile phone showed repeated searches about Lohagad fort, its history and terrain.
Police said she had also watched several videos and social media reels about the fort, including content relating to its so-called ghost points and dangerous locations, before the visit on 18 June.
Investigators allege that Siya wanted to ensure that a fall into the gorge would be fatal. Police said she repeatedly suggested Lohagad fort as a destination for trekking and pre-wedding photography shoots in Lonavala. Records show that Siya and Ketan had visited the fort on May 31 and June 14 before returning on June 18.
Police further allege that an earlier attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14. Investigators claim Siya tried to push him after alerting him to the presence of a snake nearby. However, Ketan managed to save himself by holding onto a tree branch.
According to police, the failed attempt led Siya and Chetan to plan the alleged murder together. Investigators allege that Chetan travelled to Lohagad disguised in a hoodie, mask and headphones, while leaving his phone at a shop in Pune to avoid location tracking.
Police say Ketan was pushed into the gorge at Lohagad fort on June 18 and suffered fatal head injuries. The investigation has also revealed that the pair allegedly planned to communicate through hand signals at the site.
Police allege that Chetan followed Siya and Ketan during the trek and acted only after receiving a final signal from Siya.
Meanwhile, Ketan's father has alleged that Siya's family concealed the fact that she was allegedly addicted to alcohol and drugs and was in a relationship with Chetan.
He has demanded a fast-track trial and justice for his son.
As part of the investigation, Pune Rural Police have revisited Lohagad fort to recreate the sequence of events and gather further evidence in the case.