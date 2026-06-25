Pune fort murder: From secret signals to dead point, the digital trail that led to the alleged plot

MUMBAI: Investigators probing the murder of the 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal at the Lohagad fort near Pune say digital footprints of the accused reveal extensive online research and planning before the incident on 18 June.

Police allege that Siya Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, 22, selected Lohagad fort as the location to carry out the killing of Ketan after studying the terrain and identifying vulnerable spots.

Siya, a second-year BBA student, was engaged to Ketan, the son of a Pune-based developer. Ketan, who had completed his BBA and MBA and returned from the United States two years ago, was helping his father manage the family's real estate and construction business.

Chetan, a resident of Pune's Kondhwa Budruk, is an aspiring cricketer who hopes to play Ranji Trophy cricket. while Siya's family lives in Kothrud, an affluent area of Pune.

According to investigators, Siya and Chetan had previously sought permission from their families to marry but were unsuccessful. Siya's family opposed the relationship, citing differences in financial background.

Police allege that the couple planned to marry after Ketan's death and once suspicion surrounding the case had subsided. Both have since been arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy and murder.

According to investigators, Siya continued her relationship with Chetan despite her engagement to Ketan. Police said the couple met at a cafe in Pune and allegedly hatched the plan to kill Ketan during a visit to Lohagad fort on June 18.

Investigators allege the duo had identified a location known locally as a "dead point", where a fall would offer little chance of survival. Lohagad fort, around 75 km from Pune, is a popular trekking destination situated at an elevation of 3,389 ft and includes a gorge around 400 ft deep.