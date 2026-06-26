Maharashtra cabinet clears draft bill to recognise women farmers, widen welfare access

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a draft legislation to legally recognise women farmers, regardless of land ownership, enabling them to access government welfare schemes and subsidies.

The draft Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026, proposes a "women farmer certificate" to help landless women engaged in agriculture and allied sectors, such as dairy and fisheries, access institutional credit, subsidies, and agricultural extension services. The bill will be tabled in the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

According to sources, the bill aims to address the long-standing exclusion of women working in agriculture, particularly landless cultivators and those engaged in allied sectors such as dairy, fisheries, poultry, animal husbandry, sericulture, apiculture and collection of minor forest produce.

The draft expands the definition of "agriculture" and "farmer" to include a wide range of agricultural and allied activities as well as tenant farmers, sharecroppers, agricultural labourers and seasonal migrant workers involved in farming, they said.