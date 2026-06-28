Ketan Agarwal murder: Police recreate crime scene at Lohagad Fort with two accused

Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were taken to the spot where 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal died after being allegedly pushed off a cliff on June 18.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said to news agency ANI that the reconstruction was aimed at piecing together the sequence of events leading to the alleged murder.

"The accused have been taken to the Lohagad Fort, specifically to the spot where the incident occurred, to recreate the scene. The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed, including the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, the specific actions performed and how the incident unfolded. The accused have provided details regarding this," Gill said.

The crime scene recreation came as investigators continued to gather forensic and material evidence in the case.

Earlier, Lonavala Rural Police seized a two-wheeler allegedly used by co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident. Police also recovered the hoodie and headphones he was said to be wearing at the time.