Ketan Agarwal murder: Police recreate crime scene at Lohagad Fort with two accused

Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.
The accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were taken to the spot where 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal died after being allegedly pushed off a cliff on June 18.
Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said to news agency ANI that the reconstruction was aimed at piecing together the sequence of events leading to the alleged murder.
"The accused have been taken to the Lohagad Fort, specifically to the spot where the incident occurred, to recreate the scene. The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed, including the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, the specific actions performed and how the incident unfolded. The accused have provided details regarding this," Gill said.
The crime scene recreation came as investigators continued to gather forensic and material evidence in the case.
Earlier, Lonavala Rural Police seized a two-wheeler allegedly used by co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident. Police also recovered the hoodie and headphones he was said to be wearing at the time.
According to police, forensic examinations have been conducted on the seized motorcycle as well as the clothing recovered from the accused.
As part of the investigation, the parents of the prime accused, Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, also appeared before the Lonavala police for questioning.
Ketan Agarwal, a businessman, died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. While the incident was initially registered as a fall, the investigation later led police to suspect that he had been murdered.
Investigators believe Siya Goyal, who was engaged to marry Agarwal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly facing pressure from her family to go ahead with the marriage.
Police arrested Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary on June 23. The two are in police custody until June 29 as investigators continue to probe the alleged conspiracy behind the killing.
The high-profile case has prompted swift action from the Maharashtra government, which has approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the trial. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.
The decision came after the victim's father met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and sought speedy justice. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.
(With inputs from ANI)