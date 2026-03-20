Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar resigns over link to controversial godman

MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has resigned following the circulation of her videos and photographs with self-proclaimed godman and occult practitioner Ashok Kharat, who is accused of sexually exploiting several women on the pretext of resolving their problems.
Several photos and videos featuring Chakankar and Kharat went viral on social media, showing Chakankar washing his feet, feeding him cake, holding an umbrella for him, and referring to him as her ‘guru’.
Following a complaint by a 35-year-old woman alleging sexual exploitation by Kharat, the Nashik Police arrested him and sought his custody. Since then, opposition parties had been demanding Chakankar’s resignation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly asked Chakankar to submit her resignation. She later met Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and formally stepped down, citing personal reasons and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the role.
Earlier in the day, NCP National Working President Praful Patel and State NCP President Sunil Tatkare had indicated that Chakankar would resign and assured that a fair inquiry would be conducted into the matter. Police have reportedly recovered 58 videos from Kharat.
Social activist Anjali Damania alleged that the accused used to administer Viagra to women by mixing it in water, claiming it would purify the mind and soul, and then exploit them. She further claimed that the individual had strong connections within Maharashtra’s power circles, which allegedly prevented action despite multiple complaints in the past.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that if the 58 videos are made public, several Maharashtra cabinet ministers could be forced to resign, potentially destabilising the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state.
Raut described the case as “Maharashtra’s Epstein files”, alleging the involvement of top politicians, businesspersons, and celebrities. “There are many photos and videos of Ashok Kharat, alias Captain, surfacing on social media. We hope that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis looks into this matter fairly and takes appropriate action. This issue should not be brushed under the carpet, as several BJP ministers are allegedly involved,” Raut claimed.