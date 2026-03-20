Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar resigns over link to controversial godman

MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has resigned following the circulation of her videos and photographs with self-proclaimed godman and occult practitioner Ashok Kharat, who is accused of sexually exploiting several women on the pretext of resolving their problems.

Several photos and videos featuring Chakankar and Kharat went viral on social media, showing Chakankar washing his feet, feeding him cake, holding an umbrella for him, and referring to him as her ‘guru’.

Following a complaint by a 35-year-old woman alleging sexual exploitation by Kharat, the Nashik Police arrested him and sought his custody. Since then, opposition parties had been demanding Chakankar’s resignation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly asked Chakankar to submit her resignation. She later met Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and formally stepped down, citing personal reasons and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the role.