Satara Zilla Parishad poll row exposes chinks in Mahayuti; council deputy chairperson seeks SP's suspension

BJP's Priya Shinde was elected the Satara ZP president, trumping the Shiv Sena-NCP combine's candidate despite the latter having a majority in the rural local body. The BJP narrowly surpassed the Sena-NCP alliance's tally to win the top post.

The BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

As the council convened for a special sitting to take up the pending business before the actual commencement of proceedings, Shiv Sena member Hemant Patil raised the issue, saying Desai, Makarand Patil and NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde (who were present during ZP president poll) were manhandled by police.

He was joined by NCP's Hemant Kale and ministers Desai, Makarand Patil. Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande also demanded the suspension of the district collector.

Gorhe then said, "I am directing the government to suspend the Satara SP and others who manhandled (voters and ministers)." She said the government should have initiated a probe into the matter, but that has not happened due to some reasons.

This did not go down well with the BJP, which heads the Mahayuti government.

BJP minister Jaikumar Gore said the Chair should have gathered information based on facts.

Later, during the regular sitting BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said there is a precedent where an IAS officer suspended by the Chair of the lower house during the ongoing session had to be reinstated.

Darekar sought to know whether the Chair can suspend an IAS officer. A ruling needs to be given and if anyone other than the Chairperson gives such a ruling, then it has to be implemented.

The power to suspend any IAS/IPS officer is with the CM. This (ruling by council deputy chairperson) will set a wrong precedent, Darekar argued.

Council chairperson Ram Shinde said he will give a ruling on the issue at the earliest.