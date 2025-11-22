Arrogance the cause of Ravana's downfall: Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde warns 'opponents' of Shiv Sena

"Our dear sisters have voted massively in state polls and we have seen the result as well. If our sisters vote in the same way, then no one will stop us from getting the major victory in these elections. This victory will push for major development in this region," Shinde said.

He further said that they want to end the corruption at its root, therefore casting the vote to his party candidates is very important in these local body polls.

Shinde also reminded that Shiv Sena contested only 80 seats and won 60 seats; therefore Sena has the capacity to do keep up with their promises and so people should vote his party's candidates in the local body polls.

Shinde said that he is a person who works for each and every community person development and progress.

"Shiv Sena means development. We will develop gardens and playgrounds for children to play. The basic infrastructure will also be improved with all state-of-the-art facilities at the local level so they do not need to go anywhere for basic services," Shinde promised.