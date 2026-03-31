CAG flags Rs 891 crore irregularities in Maharashtra, over 10,000 audit queries ignored

MUMBAI: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged “systemic deficiencies” in Maharashtra’s governance, identifying Rs 891 crore in possible financial irregularities across more than 10,000 audit queries that various departments ignored despite repeated reminders over a decade.

In a report tabled during the recently concluded budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the CAG criticised delays by departments in submitting action taken notes (ATNs), stating that the state’s failure to address queries in 2,408 inspection reports (IRs) undermined “executive accountability” and “legislative oversight”.

The CAG has raised queries over accounts, some dating back more than a decade, but departments have left them unanswered.

As many as 2,408 IRs, containing 10,340 paragraphs (queries), were pending settlement as of June 2023, reflecting a significant backlog. A separate local audit for 2022–23 raised 2,119 objections involving revenue implications of Rs 891.29 crore, against which only Rs 25.58 crore was recovered during the year.